A loud boom sound heard across Prince William County from Lake Ridge to Nokesville Sunday afternoon was the result of an aircraft flying over the area that went supersonic, according to police.
The noise, heard sometime after 3 p.m., frightened residents and prompted several calls to police.
By about 3:35 p.m., police had confirmed that it was "a large aircraft" that went supersonic, according to Prince William County police radio traffic.
Officer Wade Dickinson, a police department spokesman, confirmed the department had received word that the boom was caused by an aircraft flying overhead.
There's no word yet on what kind of aircraft made the noise.
This is a developing news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
