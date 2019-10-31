The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Darnell Demond Kerns, 32, of Woodbridge.
A police investigation revealed that Darnell was last seen at his home on Yosocomico Lane in Woodbridge at approximately 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. He made concerning statements before leaving the residence, possibly in an unknown make/model blue four-door sedan, Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman, said in a news release.
Darnell is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies him as endangered.
Kerns is described as a black male, 32, 6’0", 170 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants, and black and gold sneakers.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
