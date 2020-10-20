Prince William County police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Maquan “Lul Quan” Omari McCray, 17, of Bristow.
A police investigation determined revealed Maquan sent concerning statements via social media on Monday, Oct. 19, according to a police news release.
Maquan resides on Solitary Place in the Bristow area of Prince William County. He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding Marquan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Maquan, 17, is described as a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and “DAVID” tattooed on his left forearm. No current clothing description is available at this time, police said.
