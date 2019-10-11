The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Derek James Bailey.
The investigation revealed that Bailey was last heard from on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. It is believed Bailey left voluntarily and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Bailey, 32, is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Clothing description is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.