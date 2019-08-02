Prince William County police are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Julia Margarita Cao Tun, 13, of Woodbridge.
An investigation revealed Julia was last seen at her home on Bayside Avenue in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Julia is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.
Anyone with information on Julia’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Julia Margarita CAO TUN is described as a Hispanic female, 13, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has six fingers on each hand.
There is no picture or clothing description available at this time, according to Prince William police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.