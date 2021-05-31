Police looking for man who threatened motorists with a machete on U.S. 1

Prince William County police are searching for a man who threatened two fellow motorists with a machete during an apparent road rage incident Saturday afternoon on U.S. 1 in Triangle.
Officers were called to U.S. 1 and Squire Lane in Triangle at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, after two motorists reported being threatened twice by a man who was driving near them on U.S. 1. The police investigation revealed that the victims, a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were traveling south on U.S. 1 when they observed a black Nissan Sentra pass them very closely before continuing to weave between lanes of travel, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
As both vehicles approached the intersection of U.S. 1 and Squire Lane, they stopped next to each other at a traffic signal. The driver of the Sentra then engaged the victims in a verbal altercation before getting out of his vehicle and brandishing a machete, Carr said in a news release.
When the victim said she was going to contact the police, the suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the area. The victims initially followed the suspect, however, until he parked his vehicle and brandished the machete a second time. After that, the victims left the area. The suspect did not make physical contact with the victims, the release said.
Police are looking for a white man between the ages of 40 and 50 who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has short hair, appeared unshaven and was last seen wearing a black windbreaker-style jacket.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
