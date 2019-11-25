Prince William County police are looking for three teenage boys who used upended bike racks as ladders to climb atop Antietam Elementary School and gain entrance through the roof over the weekend.
Officers responded to the Lake Ridge school, located in the 12000 block of Antietam Road, to investigate an alarm that sounded at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The investigation revealed that two bike racks were used as ladders to gain access to the roof of the school, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Video surveillance showed two juveniles enter the school from an enclosed courtyard while a third remained outside, keeping a lookout. The two juveniles eventually exited the building through the front door before all three fled the area, Carr said in a news release.
No property was reported missing. The teens had not been located as of Monday, Nov. 25.
Police are looking for three boys between the ages of 12 and 16 in connection with the incident.
They include one white boy with blond hair who was last seen wearing a blue and red long-sleeved shirt, blue pants, white socks and black Nike shoes; an Asian boy with black hair who was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans; and a white boy with black hair who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a skateboard.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Departmenttipline at 703-792-7000or submit a tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.