UPDATED: A 13-year-old Woodbridge girl, Brianna Paola Gomez Romero, who was reported missing by Prince William County police Tuesday has been located and is safe, police said Tuesday night.
UPDATED: Missing 13-year-old Woodbridge girl found safe
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Prince William School Board backs plan allowing students to return to school 2 days a week
- Grand jury charges 19-year-old with racing, involuntary manslaughter in death of Woodbridge woman struck while walking her dog
- From harrowing tales of COVID-19 to pleas for face-to-face instruction, school board hears from all sides on reopening
- Manassas man arrested after 8-year-old reports indecent exposure at Walmart
- Police: Inmate found dead in cell at Prince William-Manassas jail
- Complaint: Deputy lied about attack because he wanted to leave law enforcement
- New Warrenton store remixes junk into jewels
- UPDATED: Neighborhood-based free COVID-19 testing aims to be more accessible to residents, county officials say
- Supervisors to consider bi-county parkway, more data centers as part of COVID-19 economic boost
- Grand jury indicts Denny’s suspects on 170 charges in December fatal shooting, armed robbery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 'Why are you excluding us?': Teachers rally against being left out of planning for schools' reopening (16)
- Supervisor Margaret Franklin launches effort to rename Jefferson Davis Highway in Prince William (15)
- Ahead of jail board vote, ICE says 579 local residents have been deported since 2018 under 287(g) agreement (13)
- Fighting for justice is part of my faith (13)
- Names pitched for ‘Stonewall’ schools cull local history, unifying ideals (12)
- Prince William supervisors adopt Black Lives Matter resolution amid tense discussion about race relations (12)
- Anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi responds enthusiastically to calls to rename his alma mater for him (10)
- Worried about upcoming jail board vote, protesters urge sheriff, jail board to end 287(g) (10)
- LETTER: C’mon, people, put on a mask (9)
- For sports teams, changing ‘Stonewall’ schools’ names means eliminating a lot of signs, logos (8)
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
Latest News
- Protesters arrested at 'defund the police' rally outside county's McCoart building
- UPDATED: Missing 13-year-old Woodbridge girl found safe
- Police: Armed man robbed Woodbridge KFC restaurant
- Police: KKK stickers found in Woodbridge neighborhood
- Manassas-area man charged with reckless handling of a firearm
- Complaint: Deputy lied about attack because he wanted to leave law enforcement
- For now, McAuliffe is on the sidelines of Virginia’s 2021 governor race. Some wish he’d stay there.
- Del. Hala Ayala announces run for lieutenant governor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.