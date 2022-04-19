A 76-year-old pastor was arrested and charged with sexual assault in connection with incidents that occurred during one-on-one counseling sessions with a 20-year-old woman, according to police.
Officers were called to the Reconciliation Community Church, located at 14654 Joplin Road in Manassas, on Thursday, April 14, in reference to incidents involving the pastor that occurred between March 8 and 10.
The investigation revealed that the pastor inappropriately touched the victim, a 20-year-old woman, during two individual counseling sessions in his office, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The victim reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police, prompting the investigation.
On Friday, April 15, the accused, identified as John Roger Peyton, 76, of the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and assault & battery in connection with the incidents, Carr said in a news release.
Anyone with information to report regarding this investigation is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number: 703-792-6500 or the tip line: 703-792-7000. Tips or information can also be shared with police online at https://www.pwcva.gov/policetip.
Peyton’s bond status was not known as of midday Tuesday, April 19. The investigation continues. More information will be shared when it becomes available.
