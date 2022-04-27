Prince William County police are investigating after an unarmed person robbed the M&T bank in Lake Ridge Wednesday afternoon.
Police had yet to release many details about the incident as of about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. But officers were on scene at the M&T Bank, located at 12451 Hedges Run Drive at about 4 p.m. in response to calls about an unarmed suspect who took an unknown amount of money and then fled from the bank.
Police have not released a description of the suspect and have not announced any arrests.
The bank was evacuated immediately following the incident. Expect police presence in the area.
