police officers outside M&T bank in Lake Ridge

Prince William County police responded to M&T Bank in Lake Ridge Wednesday afternoon after an unarmed person robbed the bank and fled the scene.

 By John Calhoun

Prince William County police are investigating after an unarmed person robbed the M&T bank in Lake Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

Police had yet to release many details about the incident as of about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. But officers were on scene at the M&T Bank, located at 12451 Hedges Run Drive at about 4 p.m. in response to calls about an unarmed suspect who took an unknown amount of money and then fled from the bank.

Police have not released a description of the suspect and have not announced any arrests.

The bank was evacuated immediately following the incident. Expect police presence in the area.

