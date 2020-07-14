Suspicious stickers depicting hate propaganda were found Monday on community property in the area of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.
A resident reported finding a sticker that “appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan,” Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the police department, said in a news release.
A police investigation found the stickers were seemingly "posted at random in the surrounding neighborhood” between July 2 and July 13, the news release said.
"The stickers did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood,” Carr said.
(1) comment
Investigate the person who reported them.
