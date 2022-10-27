A juvenile male was injured in a shooting in Dale City Thursday night, but there's been no word yet on the condition of the victim or whether there have been any arrests.
The shooting was reported near Benton Street and Brandon Court, an area of residential townhomes off Forestdale Drive in Dale City. In a 7:21 p.m. tweet, the Prince William County police reported the shooting and that a juvenile was injured.
INCIDENT: Shooting | Dale City; Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court (22193). One juvenile male reported injured. Benton Street will be closed at Brandon Court for the investigation. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/SZv81eolpM— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 27, 2022
Police have shut down both streets as they investigate. Motorists are asked to follow police directions and avoid the area if possible.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
