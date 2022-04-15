A John Jenkins Elementary School staff member was arrested Friday in connection with an investigation into the sexual abuse of four 8-year-old girls that occurred while they were at school, according to police.
The Prince William County Police Department, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, launched an investigation on Wednesday, April 6, into the alleged sexual assaults involving a staff member at John Jenkins Elementary School, 4060 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The investigation revealed between March and April 2022, a school information technology specialist at the school sexually assaulted “multiple students while on school grounds,” Perok said in a news release.
Detectives identified four victims, all 8-year-old girls, as being inappropriately touched by the staff member while in his office within the school building. The girls told a teacher about the encounters who then informed school administrators and police. The staff member was removed from the school and kept from having any contact with children as the investigation was conducted, the release said.
On Friday, April 15, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of Burke, Va., who turned himself into police the same day.
At the time of these incidents, the accused was an employee with Prince William County Public Schools, the release said.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number: 703-792-6500 or the tip line: 703-792-7000. Tips or information can also be shared with police online at https://www.pwcva.gov/policetip.
Skocik has been charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian in connection with the incident. He was being held without bond Friday, April 15, at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center ahead of a pending court hearing, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.