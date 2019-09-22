The death of a 34-year-old Fredericksburg man who was found unresponsive at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center is under investigation, according to police.
Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg, was found unconscious in his cell at 9:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Jail staff told police a correctional officer found Fox unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 a.m. during a routine cell check, Beard said in a news release.
Jail personnel provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. Fox was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Beard said.
The cause of death will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results, Beard said.
More information will be released when available.
