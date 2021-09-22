You have permission to edit this article.
Police: Investigation under way in death of Dumfries man, 30, whose body was found in Montclair

Prince William County police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Dumfries man whose remains were found in a wooded area of Montclair on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Police have identified the deceased as Sean Patrick McGlone, Jr., 30. His body was found in a wooded area in the 5200 block of Waterway Drive by a police detective who was checking the area based on information that McGlone frequented the area, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.

McGlone's body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine what caused his death. That determination is still pending, the medical examiner's office said Wednesday. But police do not suspect foul play, Carr said in a news release.

McGlone was reported missing to police on Sept. 3. At the time of the report, no information was received to consider the man missing and endangered, Carr said.

