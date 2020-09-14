Prince William County police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier Monday evening in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court in Woodbridge.
One victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a police update posted on Facebook.
Officers are looking for a black male who was last seen wearing a black baseball-style cap, light colored T-shirt and no shoes, the post said.
It's not immediately clear exactly when the shooting occurred. Residents are told to expect heavy police presence in the area.
