Prince William County police are investigating two recent shootings, including one that injured a Woodbridge man at a Dumfries hotel and one that shattered the window of a home in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the Comfort Inn Suites, 16931 Old Stage Road in Dumfries, at 11:33 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old Woodbridge man, was involved in a fight earlier that morning with two unknown men, according to a police news release.
During the fight, the man was shot in the arm. He later went to the hospital to be treated for “serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.
Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident; both are believed to be between the ages of 19 and 23. One is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 153 pounds with a thin build and black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
The other man is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a thin build and short, black hair. He was also last seen wearing all black clothing.
In a separate incident, officers responded to a report later Monday that a bullet had shattered a second-story window of a home in the 5000 block of Quinlan Drive in Woodbridge.
Officers arrived at 7:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to find bullet fragments located between two glass window panes. No other injuries or property damage were reported, police said.
The incident might be related to a previous shooting reported in the 13300 block of Quate Lane, which was reported on Aug. 12, police said.
