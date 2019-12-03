Prince William County police are looking for two different suspects who committed armed robberies in Dumfries and Manassas on Monday, Dec. 2.
The first robbery was reported at 10:03 p.m. on the 8000 block of Centreville Road in Manassas, south of Yorkshire.
Two victims, a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, told police they were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot when they were approached by an unknown man who brandished a weapon and demanded property, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The man took both victims’ wallets before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 unit searched but did not locate the suspect, Perok said in a news release.
Police are looking for a black man, 19 or 20 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache and goatee.
He was last seen wearing a black, puffy-style winter jacket with brown fur around the hood, dark jeans and red shoes.
The second robbery was reported at 10:31 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 18075 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries. A masked man entered the business, approached the store clerk, brandished a weapon and demanded money, Perok said.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched but could not locate the suspect, Perok said.
Police are looking for a black man, between 23 and 27 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with a medium build and light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
