Police are searching for suspects in the shooting death Tuesday night of a 19-year-old man in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the area of Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane, a residential neighborhood off Old Bridge Road near Woodbridge High School, at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a shots fired call, according to a Prince William County police news release.
A male victim was located nearby on Oakwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers used issued trauma kits and initiated CPR until rescue personnel arrived on scene. The man, preliminarily identified as a 19-year-old, was transported to an area hospital where he later died, the release said.
While investigating the shooting, an additional man arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot injuries. Detectives from the violent crimes bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting, the release said.
At this point, this incident appears to be isolated to the above intersection and does not appear to be random, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
