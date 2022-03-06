Police are investigating after a 20-year-old Manassas woman reported that an unknown man entered her apartment building and grabbed her from behind as she was attempting to open the door to her apartment.
The incident was reported to police at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and occurred at the Assembly Manassas Apartments, located in the 10400 block of Butterfield Street in Manassas, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The apartment complex is located near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive.
The victim told police she was walking to her apartment when she was approached from the behind by the man who grabbed her in a bear-hug style embrace. When she screamed, the man let go and fled the apartment building on foot, Perok said in a news release.
The woman was not injured, and no property was stolen. A police K-9 unit searched the area for the suspect, who was not located, the release said.
The victim told police she originally observed the man in the parking lot. He pulled up in a tan-colored sedan, exited his vehicle and walked toward the complex. The victim then exited her vehicle and began walking toward her building, the release said.
Police are looking for a man with a medium complexion who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds in connection with the incident. The man’s age is not known, but he was last seen wearing glasses with gold-colored frames, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black balaclava-style mask, black and gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Police detectives are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact police.
