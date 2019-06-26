Someone drove onto Carriage Ford Road in Nokesville Tuesday night and shot several times from a long shotgun, according to Prince William County police
No one was injured, and no damage was reported. But shell casings were collected from the area where the shots were fired, Officer Renee Carr, police spokeswoman, said in a news release.
The shooting was reported to have occurred in the 12900 block of Carriage Ford Road. A witness reported seeing a black SUV drive into the area and an occupant of the vehicle shoot a long gun multiple times at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, Carr said.
The vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction of travel. The investigation continues.
