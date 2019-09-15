Manassas police are investigating a report of shots fired at a convenience store in the City of Manassas.
Officers responded to Mike’s Quick Mart, 9642 Grant Ave.,at about 9:37 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, for a report of a shooting. The investigation revealed two suspects fired shots during an altercation with another group of individuals, Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas Police Department, said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. All parties fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The business sustained minor property damage. The investigation continues, Maroney said.
