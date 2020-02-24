The death of a 24-year-old Prince William County man who was reported missing Friday is being investigated by City of Manassas police, police said Monday.
Eddie Daniel Munoz, 24, a resident of the Manassas area of Prince William County, was reported missing and endangered on Friday, Feb. 21.
Munoz’s body has since been located in the City of Manassas, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a statement released Monday morning.
Munoz was last seen at his home on Ashland Avenue in Manassas at about 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, Carr said in the news release.
It is not known when or where the body was found.
Calls and emails to City of Manassas and Prince William County police were not immediately returned Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Please stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
