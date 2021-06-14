Police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old Lake Ridge girl

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl reported that an unknown male tried to abduct her from her Lake Ridge home last Thursday night, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court, a townhome neighborhood off Clipper Drive in Lake Ridge, at about 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, after the girl said she opened her second-story window to investigate a knocking sound and was grabbed by an unknown male, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County police spokeswoman.
As she was leaning out of the window looking around, the person “wrapped his arms around her, and both parties fell to the deck below,” Carr said in a news release.
The girl immediately got up and ran to the front of the house, where she notified a family member about the incident. The suspect was observed running away from the home, the release said.
No injuries were reported. While police officers canvassed the area, a witness reported that during the time of the incident, he observed an unknown, possibly teenage male outside of the victim’s second story window talking to someone inside the room, the release said.
The suspect is described only as a male about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.