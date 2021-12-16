You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigating another report of gunfire at Woodbridge-area shopping center

A day after gunfire was reported at a Woodbridge shopping center near Potomac Mills, police are investigating another incident involving shots fired between two motorists in a second area shopping center.

Prince William County police reported via social media at about 11:30 a.m. late Thursday morning that officers were responding to the 14400 block of Smoketown Road, the location of the Prince William Square shopping center, after reports of gunfire involving the occupants of two vehicles.

The shopping center is home to Ross, Bob Evans, Ashley furniture and other stores and restaurants.

Police say no injuries have been reported, and the vehicles involved fled prior to police arriving.

"Expect an an increased police presence in the area, the tweet said.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, police responded to the Parkway Crossing East shopping center, located at Prince William Parkway and Crossing Place, in response to multiple shots fired there at about 2:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but police took two people into custody in that incident.

