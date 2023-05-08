Police are investigating after several gunshots were fired early Saturday afternoon during an altercation in the parking lot outside Hot Chikn Kitchn, according to Prince William County police.
An argument among several male teenagers eating inside the dining room at the restaurant, located at 14313 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, turned into a physical fight, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The teens left the restaurant but remained in the parking lot arguing. As the fight continued, one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot multiple rounds, Perok said in a news release.
The teens ran away and were not present when officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:48 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, the press release said.
No injuries or property damage was reported, police said.
Police said that the armed suspect was described as a Black male who was 5 feet 6 inches tall with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, and carrying a fanny pack.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
