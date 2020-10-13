City of Manassas police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred along Liberia Avenue over the weekend that left a 19-year-old victim with several lacerations to the face and a second man with injuries resulting from being beaten with a broken bottle.
The first incident, reported to police at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, involved a robbery outside Taco Baja, at 9043 Liberia Ave. The 19-year-old male victim, who had several lacerations to the face, stated he was approached by six to 10 Hispanic males outside the restaurant who assaulted him and took his cellphone.
He was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. A.H. Barahona, spokesman for the City of Manassas Police.
The second incident occurred the next day, a few blocks away, at Las Playita, located at 8684 Liberia Ave. Officers arrived at 4:22 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, to find a victim who said he’d gotten into a fight with several males in the parking lot and that a broken bottle had been used to assault him, Barahona said in a news release.
The investigations into both incidents is ongoing, Barahona said.
