In weekend crime news, a man was arrested outside Woodbridge Wegmans for striking a police officer; two armed robberies were reported at a Manassas-area bowling alley and hotel; and a Woodbridge home was struck by gunfire early Sunday, according to Prince William County Police Department.
Police are searching for four suspects in two separate armed robberies over the weekend of a Comfort Inn Suites and Bowl America, both in the Manassas area.
Officers responded to the Bowl America, 10641 Balls Ford Road in Manassas, at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, after the manager reported the that two masked men entered and approached the counter while the bowling alley was closed but employees remained inside, Carr said in a news release.
One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. The other suspect pulled out a baton and retrieved the money from the cash registers.
Both suspects fled before police arrived. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located.
Police are looking for two black males, both approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with thin builds and dressed all black clothing, masks and gloves in connection with the incident.
Offices responded to the Comfort Inn Suites, 7530 Williamson Boulevard, at 1:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, after an employee reported that two unknown men entered the hotel lobby.
One man went to the back office, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The second went behind the counter, opened the cash register and took money, Carr said.
Both men fled on foot. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area with the help of a K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter. Police are looking for a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall in his mid-20s, wearing all black clothing with his face covered and a second man of unknown race in connection with the incident.
***
Several residents in the 13500 block of Bentley Circle in Woodbridge called police around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, to report hearing gunfire outside their homes. Officers arrived and found bullet holes in the front door of one residence.
Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings on the street in front of the residence.
No injuries or other property damage were reported. A dark colored four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area. The investigation continues, Carr said.
***
Police were called to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, at 14800 Dining Way, at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, after a man was seen trying to open the doors of cars parked in the area. The man went into a nearby business, where he was acting “disorderly,” Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a news release.
When officers tried to detain the man, he actively resisted and struck a police officer.
After a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody without further incident. The man was determined to be intoxicated and reported minor injuries, Carr said.
Ezell Alshun Sheffield, 47, of no fixed address, was charged with assault & battery on a law-enforcement officer, attempted grand larceny, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond for a Jan. 27 court date.
