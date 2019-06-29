On Thursday, June 27, at 9:33 a.m., officers responded to Freedom High School, at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, in Woodbridge to investigate a vandalism, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
The security director reported to police that about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, “a vehicle drove onto the grass and struck the benches surrounding the 9/11 Memorial on the outside of the school,” according to the news release.
No additional property damage was reported.
Police said “evidence of the destruction was left at the crime scene and was collected by officers.”
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.