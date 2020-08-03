Prince William County police are still searching for suspects in unrelated incidents Saturday that left victims with non-life-threatening gunshot, stabbing and machete wounds.
The first incident – the shooting – was reported at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Officers responded to the 15200 block of Valley Stream Drive in Woodbridge to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police news release.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The investigation revealed the victim and other acquaintances were returning to a residence in the area when someone shot toward them. Other property damage was also reported in the area, police said.
The shooter was not seen by the group. A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter who was not located, the release said.
At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an unrelated incident in the 8000 block of Clifton Street in Manassas where they located a victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, with a stab wound to his back.
The victim was stabbed during an altercation in the basement of the home, where a get-together was occurring. The assailant fled before police arrived. A K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No suspect information was given to police, the news release said.
Finally, at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Brice Street in Woodbridge to find a 37-year-old man suffering cut wounds from a machete, according to a police news release.
The victim and other acquaintances were having a get-together in the backyard of the residence when they were confronted by two unknown men. During the encounter, the victim was cut with a machete before other attendees were sprayed with an eye irritant, the release said.
Two suspects fled the area prior to police arriving. Minor injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, described as Hispanic men in their 30s. They were not located. The investigation continues.
