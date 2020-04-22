Police are investigating after a resident in a Woodbridge apartment complex reported their living room window and wall had been damaged by suspected gunfire.
Officers were canvassing at the Bayvue Apartments, located on the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge, at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, when a resident reported they heard a loud bang and found damage to their window and wall, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that three unknown suspects were observed in the area, and that one fired a round before the group fled on foot. No injuries or additional property damage were located.
The suspects are described as three males, two black and one of unknown race. One was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants, while another was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants. There was no clothing description for the male of unknown race.
