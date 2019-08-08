Prince William County Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Wednesday night in Dumfries.
Officers arrived at the intersection of Toms River Loop and Allen Dent Road at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, to find the victim, a 22-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The victim was flown to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Witnesses told police two men were involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. During the encounter, the suspects stabbed the victim and fled the area on foot, Carr said.
Additional officers and a police K-9 were unable to locate the suspects. Police say the incident was not random.
