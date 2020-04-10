Prince William County police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside a Woodbridge apartment complex where two unoccupied, parked vehicles and a fence were found damaged.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Elevation One apartments, located on the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, at 12:52 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
While investigating, officers located two unoccupied vehicles and a fence that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries or other property damage were reported. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings near a walkway between two apartment buildings. A witness reported seeing an unknown black male running while shooting a handgun before hearing a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed, Carr said.
There is no additional suspect description at this time.
