Prince William County police are investigating three incidents involving gunshots fired in and around homes and businesses Manassas, Montclair and Woodbridge in recent days, including shots fired toward a resident as he stood outside his Manassas-area home.
Police are looking for a 20-year-old Woodbridge man in connection with gunshots fired outside the mid-county area residence, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Officers were called to the 13000 block of Chaddsford Terrace, a residential area off Hoadly Road, at about 10:56 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, after a 21-year-old male resident told police someone fired a gun toward him outside his home earlier that night, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that an acquaintance of the victim contacted him and
asked him to step outside. When the victim exited his home, he observed a vehicle slow down in front of his home and then heard a gunshot, Carr said in a news release.
The victim immediately went inside and called police. Responding officers collected shell casings from the roadway in front of the home. No injuries nor property damage were reported, Carr said.
After the victim identified a suspect, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Jared McDaniel, 20, of Woodbridge, in connection with the incident, the release said.
McDaniel is described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 193 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. McDaniel is wanted on charges of attempted malicious wounding and shooting a firearm from a vehicle, the release said.
Bullet found in Montclair townhome
Earlier on Monday, Dec. 28, officers responded to a Montclair townhome in the 15300 block of Inlet Place after a resident reported finding a bullet that entered through a bedroom wall.
The resident told police the bullet entered the home sometime between noon on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, and 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28. No injuries or additional property damage were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Shots fired outside Babylon Café
Finally, officers responded to the Babylon Café, a restaurant and nightclub, located at 3801 Golansky Blvd., in Woodbridge, at 9:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, to investigate shots fired from a truck in the parking lot, Carr said.
A restaurant employee told police he observed a patron fire a round into the air before driving away in a large white truck. The investigation revealed a suspect brandished a firearm and fired a shot after a verbal altercation escalated amid a group in the parking lot, Carr said.
The suspect struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot as he drove away, Carr said.
No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or to submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
