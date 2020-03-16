Prince William County police are investigating after a woman reported that a driver of another vehicle fired several shots into her car in Woodbridge Friday morning.
On March 13 at 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the 14400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a report of destruction of property, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
The victim, a 41-year-old woman, reported to police that she was waiting to turn into Prince William Plaza from Jefferson Davis Highway when an occupant in a Chevrolet SUV next to her brandished a firearm out of the rear passenger window.
“Before the victim could turn, the occupant fired several rounds from the firearm towards her vehicle,” Carr said in the news release.
The suspect’s vehicle turned into a parking lot and the victim was able to drive away, police said. No injuries were reported.
The victim contacted the police and reported damage to her vehicle’s windshield.
Officers searched the area for suspect vehicle, but did not locate it. No additional property damage was located, Carr said.
