Prince William police are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge that has left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers and a K-9 unit were on the scene in the 15500 block of Chicacoan Drive in Woodbridge as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to a county police department Facebook post.
An adult male victim was shot. The incident does not appear to be random, the post said.
There is no description of a suspect available.
“Residents can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues,” the post said.
