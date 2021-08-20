You have permission to edit this article.
Police investigate separate shootings in Dale City, Woodbridge

  Updated
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents in eastern Prince William County that sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.  

Prince William County police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 13100 block of Ketteridge Drive in Dale City at around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a social media post made by police officials.  

A second shooting occurred in Woodbridge just two hours later. Police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of East Longview Drive at around 11 p.m. Two men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.  

No suspects in the Woodbridge shooting were in custody as of 11:17 p.m., according to a social media post made by police officials.  

