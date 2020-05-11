A man was robbed in the parking lot of a bank in Woodbridge Saturday afternoon, Prince William County police said.
On Saturday, May 9, at 2:26 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the TD Bank at 16714 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery, Prince William County police said in a news release.
The victim, a 31-year-old man, reported to police that three unknown men approached him after he walked out of the bank.
One of the men brandished and struck the victim with brass knuckles, police said in the news release. The other two men then struck and kicked the victim before taking his money, the police report said.
All three suspects fled on foot before police arrived. Officers and a police K-9 search for the suspects, but did not locate them. The victim reported minor injuries, police said.
The suspects are described as a man of an unknown race with curly hair who was last seen wearing a gold jacket, black jeans and a white T-shirt, a black man who was last seen wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt and a black man last seen wearing dark pants.
