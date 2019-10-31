Prince William County police are investigating a robbery at a Woodbridge bank Wednesday afternoon.
On Oct. 30 at 3:11 p.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery, Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Police said an unknown man entered the bank, approached a teller and passed the teller a note that demanded money and implied the robber was armed, Perok said in the news release.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the area, police said.
No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, Perok said.
Police searched the area with a K-9 unit but did not locate the suspect. The investigation continues.
The suspect is described as man between 33 and 37 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. Police said the suspect’s race is not known.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black glasses and gloves.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
