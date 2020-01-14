Prince William County police are investigating reports of gunshots fired into homes in Montclair early Saturday, Jan. 11.
At 2:52 a.m. that day, officers responded to a residence located on the 4800 block of Ebb Tide Court to investigate a shots fired call, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Residents said gunshots were heard in the area. A homeowner reported that sometime between 2 and 2:52 a.m. a bullet entered his home through a ground-floor window and lodged in an interior wall, Carr said in a news release.
While canvassing the area, police determined another home was struck by a round. The bullet entered the second home through a bedroom window and was located inside, Carr said.
Officers found and collected bullet and shell casings on the ground between houses in the area, Carr said.
A witness told police an unknown person wearing dark clothing and a hood was seen running from the area, Carr said.
A police K-9 responded and searched for the suspect, who was not located.
No injuries or additional property damage were reported, Carr said. There is no additional suspect description at this time.
