Prince William County police are investigating four incidents of gunfire in Dale City and Woodbridge late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, including one that left a 23-year-old woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
It’s not clear if any of the incidents are related, but none appear to be random. Police have not yet made any arrests, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Second incident: Apartments off Hoadly Road
Police discovered at 23-year-old woman had been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after they responded at 2:05 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, to the Glen Ridge Commons apartments in the 12800 block of Island House Loop in Woodbridge.
When officers arrived, they located an unoccupied apartment with evidence of gunshots being fired both inside and outside of an apartment. No other injuries or property damage were reported, Carr said in a news release.
During the investigation, police discovered evidence of narcotics, prompting officers to request a search warrant. A subsequent search of the apartment turned up suspected cocaine and marijuana along with ammunition, Carr said.
First incident: Outside Dale City home
The first reports of gunfire came in at 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, when officers responded to reports of shots fired near a home in the 4300 block of Hendricks Drive in Dale City.
Police determined that firearms were discharged in front of the home, possibly by more than one shooter, before all parties dispersed and fled in a vehicle, Carr said.
Shell casings were located on the street, but no injuries nor property damage were reported.
Third incident: Best Western, Potomac Mills
At about 1 a.m. Thursday morning, officers then responded to the Best Western, 14619 Potomac Mills Road, in Woodbridge, to investigate reports of gunfire.
An employee of the hotel reported to police that gunshots were heard in the parking lot area of the hotel. The investigation revealed that shots were fired, possibly by more than one shooter, before all parties dispersed and fled the area in different vehicles.
Shell casings were located in the parking lot. No injuries or property damage were reported, Carr said.
Fourth incident: Outside Dale City home
Finally, at 3:13 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Evansdale Road in Dale City.
When officers arrived, they located a residence with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. Shell casings were located on the street in front of the home. No injuries or other property damage were reported, Carr said.
