Prince William County police are investigating after a woman reported that a man exposed himself at a park in Bristow Sunday evening.
At 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, police responded to investigate a report of an indecent exposure that occurred at Bristoe Station Battlefield Park, 10708 Bristow Road in Bristow, “earlier that evening,” Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
The victim, a 50-year-old woman, told police that she was walking in the park, when an unknown man was walking out of the park. The two passed each other and both continued walking, police said.
A short time later, the woman turned around and “observed the suspect looking at her with his pants pulled down, exposing himself and making obscene gestures,” police said in the news release.
The woman left the area and reported the incident to police.
Officers checked the area and did not locate the suspect, who is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, and thin, with “a scraggly beard.” He was wearing light-colored clothing, police said.
The investigation continues.
