Prince William County police responded to the area near Woodbridge High School Wednesday morning after a caller reported hearing gunshots.
“Officers extensively checked the area. Nothing was found,” the police department posted on Twitter.
School resource officers remained on the scene Wednesday morning “for precautionary purposes,” police said.
