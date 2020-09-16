Prince William County police are investigating two unrelated incidents of criminal activity in two Woodbridge parks: Hammill Mill Park and Veterans Park.
The first incident took place at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Veterans Park, 14300 Veterans Drive. A woman told police she was driving through the park when she saw an unknown man exposing himself. At one point, the man made an obscene gesture before fleeing the area on foot, according to Officer Adam Beard, a spokesman for Prince William County police.
The second incident was reported to police at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Hammill Mill Park, 1721 Carter Lane.
The investigation revealed that an altercation was heard in the area before multiple gunshots were fired. Several individuals were seen running from the park, Beard said in a news release.
No injuries nor property damage were reported, but officers found shell casings in the parking lot and near the entrance of the park, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
