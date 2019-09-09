No injuries were reported, but Prince William County police are investigating four shootings that occurred over the weekend, including three in Woodbridge and one in Triangle.
The first was reported on Friday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 p.m. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Florida Avenue in Woodbridge after “multiple witnesses” reported hearing “several gunshots” in the area, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The investigation revealed a white four-door sedan was following a gray four-door sedan while traveling on Florida Avenue when the shots were fired. Witnesses said the white vehicle turned onto Indiana Avenue, and the gray vehicle continued traveling on Florida Avenue, Carr said in a news release.
Officers located one residence with property damage, Carr said.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge at 12:26 a.m. after several residents reported hearing multiple gun shots, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that a group of men were involved in an argument in a nearby parking lot just before the shots were heard. The parties separated and, while walking away, a man retrieved a handgun and fired several rounds into the air. No injuries or property damage were reported, Carr said.
Police are searching for two black men in connection with that incident. One is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, while the other is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Finally, two shootings were reported on Sunday, Sept. 8, one at 9:21 a.m. and the second at 7:55 p.m. The first occurred in the 4600 block of Kamet Court in Woodbridge, where several residents told police they heard multiple gun shots.
A police investigation revealed three victims, a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They told police they were in the area to conduct a marijuana transaction when two unknown men brandished guns toward them. During the encounter, the men “assaulted two of the victims and, at one point, disarmed one of the victims who was also armed with a firearm,” Carr said in the news release.
The suspects then fled the area in a dark blue hatchback-type vehicle. As the suspects were fleeing, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle towards the victims, Carr said.
No injuries or property damage were reported from the rounds fired. Minor injuries were reported from the assault. The suspects were described as a heavy-set black male and a black male with a medium build.
At 7:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area near the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle to investigate the fourth shooting. Again, several residents reported hearing multiple gun shots.
A police K-9 and the Fairfax police helicopter responded to search the area for the suspect who was not located. Multiple shell casings were located in a nearby parking lot.
Officers also located an occupied residence with damage to a window and an interior wall from one of the shots fired. At this point, this incident does not appear to be random, Carr said.
Police are still investigating all four incidents.
