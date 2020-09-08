One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash in Gainesville Monday night.
On Monday, Sept. 7, at 9:59 p.m., Prince William County police responded to investigate a crash in the area of James Madison Highway and Lee Highway in Gainesville, Prince William County police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that the driver of a 1989 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck was traveling south on Lee Highway while the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on James Madison Highway.
Both vehicles collided at the intersection as the driver of the Elantra attempted a left turn onto Lee Highway, crossing paths with the driver of the Chevrolet, Perok said in the news release.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals where the driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Kelly Wayne Smith, 73, of Mineral, Virginia, died as a result of his injuries sustained during the collision, the police news release said.
The driver of the Elantra, identified as a 45-year-old Haymarket woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized, police said.
Investigators are currently working to determine which vehicle had the right-of-way at the time of the collision, Perok said in the news release.
Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash, Perok said.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
