A Maryland man died early Sunday morning in a crash in Dale City, Prince William County police said.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2:17 a.m., police responded the 4100 block of Dale Boulevard to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Police said a 2018 Ducati motorcycle and a 2018 Toyota sedan were traveling west on Dale Boulevard “when both vehicles crossed over the center median and struck two separate trees before coming to a stop” on the eastbound side of Dale Boulevard, the police news release said.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Fredericksburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released on a summons to appear in a court. Additional charges may be pending, police said.
Police said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The investigation continues.
