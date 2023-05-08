The Prince William County police are investigating a false bomb threat that was found Friday in a bathroom at the Holy Family Catholic School in Dale City.
The threat, written on a girls' bathroom stall, was discovered at 11:20 a.m., according 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Holy Family Catholic School is a parochial school serving students from pre-K through eighth grade, according to its website. The church and school are located 14160 Ferndale Road in Dale City.
At the time the bomb threat was discovered, only a limited number of personnel were present at the school and all evacuated as a precaution, Perok said in the release.
Police and K-9 teams swept the school and did not locate an explosive device, the police said.
Officers are continuing to follow up on leads as they investigate the identity of the person who made the bomb threat, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
