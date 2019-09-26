Prince William police are investigating a shooting in Dumfries and searching for a man who threatened a 19-year-old with a firearm in Nokesville in two separate incidents reported minutes apart on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
In the first incident, reported at 8:57 p.m., police are looking into a shooting reported in the 1700 block of Fort Henry Court in Dumfries. The shooting took place between two groups in a nearby parking lot where officers located shell casings, according to the police investigation, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a news release.
Police searched the area with a K-9 unit but located no suspects. Officers found damage to a fence and an unoccupied vehicle that may have been struck by gunfire, Carr said.
In the second incident, reported at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville to investigate an incident involving a 19-year-old man who told police he was threatened by a man with a gun, Carr said.
The victim was walking in the area when he was approached by a white pickup truck driven by a man the victim said he encountered previously. The man brandished a handgun and pointed it toward him. When the victim attempted to flee on foot, the suspect caught up to him and threatened him, Carr said in a news release.
The man then fled the area toward Aden Road. The victim remained on scene and contacted the police. No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for a white, heavy-set man with a full beard and mustache who was last seen wearing a ball cap and blue jeans in connection with the incident, the release said.
