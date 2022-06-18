Leesylvania State Park generic

The shoreline of Leesylvania State Park, located along the banks of the Potomac River between Dumfries and Woodbridge. Swimming is not allowed in the park.

 courtesy

Prince William County police on Saturday afternoon were investigating the death of an adult male "swimmer" at Leesylvania State Park near Dumfries, according to a police department tweet.

Few details have yet been released, but police said the man died near the boating docks at the park and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet issued at 3:06 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

It's not clear whether the man drowned or if his death was caused by some other issue. There are no indications of foul play or public concern, police said. 

Swimming is not permitted at Leesylvania State Park because of bottom hazards and boat traffic, according to the state parks website. 

