Prince William County police on Saturday afternoon were investigating the death of an adult male "swimmer" at Leesylvania State Park near Dumfries, according to a police department tweet.
Few details have yet been released, but police said the man died near the boating docks at the park and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet issued at 3:06 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.
Death Investigation | #Woodbridge – #PWCPD is investigating the death of an adult male swimmer near the boating docks of Leesylvania State Park. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, there are no indications of foul play or need for public concern. pic.twitter.com/RPSGYsey8c— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) June 18, 2022
It's not clear whether the man drowned or if his death was caused by some other issue. There are no indications of foul play or public concern, police said.
Swimming is not permitted at Leesylvania State Park because of bottom hazards and boat traffic, according to the state parks website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.